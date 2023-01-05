Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.91

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.91 and traded as high as $47.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 101,131 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 90.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

