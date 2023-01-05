Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.