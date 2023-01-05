Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $492,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 705,148 shares of company stock worth $2,947,623. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

