Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,930 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

