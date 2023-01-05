Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $171.94 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

