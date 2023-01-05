GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,746.38

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $265.60 million and $298,746.38 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

