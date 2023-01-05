Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 35,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

