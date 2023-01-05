Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 82.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 120.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 608,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

GGAA remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

