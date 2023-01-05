General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

General Electric stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $69.64. 92,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,394. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

