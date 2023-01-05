General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

