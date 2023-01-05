Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

