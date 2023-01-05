Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.04. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,021 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

