GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.23. 66,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,839,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
GameStop Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.