GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.23. 66,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,839,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

