G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. State Street Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

