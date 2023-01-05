G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading 1.1% Higher

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.54 and last traded at 0.54. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.55.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

