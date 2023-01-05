Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock remained flat at $45.41 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 187,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

