Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $439,606.32

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Function X has a market capitalization of $65.61 million and approximately $439,606.32 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
