fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Reduced by Sib LLC

Sib LLC decreased its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,271 shares during the period. fuboTV makes up approximately 0.3% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sib LLC owned 0.07% of fuboTV worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 42,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,031. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $331.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

