FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.19. 4,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

