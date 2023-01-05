Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.90. Frontline shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 77,335 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Frontline Trading Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
