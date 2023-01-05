Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.90. Frontline shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 77,335 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Frontline Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

