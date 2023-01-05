Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,150,586 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 471.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 232.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 236,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

