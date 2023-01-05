Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.23 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Frontier has a market cap of $16.46 million and $3.23 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

