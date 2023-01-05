FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,451 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $78,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 9.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

