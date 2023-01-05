Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th.

FRE opened at €27.91 ($29.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.13 and its 200 day moving average is €25.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

