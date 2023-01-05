Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Franklin Electric worth $172,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.