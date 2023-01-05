Fractal Investments LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,485,442. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

