Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

