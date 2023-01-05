Fractal Investments LLC Has $645,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.