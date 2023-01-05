Fractal Investments LLC Has $43.45 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,135 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 11.5% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Mplx worth $43,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

MPLX stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.