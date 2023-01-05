Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 600 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,673,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 122,020 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.