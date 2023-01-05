Fractal Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

