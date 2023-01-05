Fractal Investments LLC Buys 45,281 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,281 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuStar Energy worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 66.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.43%.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.