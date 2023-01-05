Fractal Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.5% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.