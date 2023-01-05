FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

