Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.