Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

