Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 16,549 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

