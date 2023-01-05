Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,089 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

FSK opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

