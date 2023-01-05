Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.