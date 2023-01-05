Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $53.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

