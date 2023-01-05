Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.49 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

