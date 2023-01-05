Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 33,110 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

