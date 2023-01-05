Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 58,247 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.