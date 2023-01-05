Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

