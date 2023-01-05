Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Up to $34.90

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $38.17. Forrester Research shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 102.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.