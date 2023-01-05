Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fluent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

