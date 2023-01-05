FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 631,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $189.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

