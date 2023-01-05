First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 526,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,126. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

