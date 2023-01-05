First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.