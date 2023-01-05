First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Raised by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

